Keller (leg) will not suit up for Friday's preseason game against Vancouver, per the NHL's media site.
Keller was expected to play Friday but he's not quite ready for game action. The 24-year-old could be in Saturday's preseason lineup against Vegas but either way, he should be available for the season opener Oct. 13 in Pittsburgh barring a setback.
