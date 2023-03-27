Keller scored a goal on seven shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.

Keller is up to a 12-game point streak, producing 11 goals and 10 assists with a plus-15 rating in that span. That's great work for any player on any team, but it especially stands out on the Coyotes. The 24-year-old has reached the 80-point mark with 36 tallies, 44 assists, 196 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 74 appearances this season. Keller needs just seven more points to set the Arizona record for most points in a single campaign.