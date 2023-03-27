Keller scored a goal on seven shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche.
Keller is up to a 12-game point streak, producing 11 goals and 10 assists with a plus-15 rating in that span. That's great work for any player on any team, but it especially stands out on the Coyotes. The 24-year-old has reached the 80-point mark with 36 tallies, 44 assists, 196 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 74 appearances this season. Keller needs just seven more points to set the Arizona record for most points in a single campaign.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Nets 35th goal of 2022-23•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Buries two goals in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Extends point streak to nine•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Racks up three points•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Ups point streak to seven games•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Contributes two goals vs. Flames•