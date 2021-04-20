Keller registered an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Keller helped out on an Alex Goligoski goal in the third period. The 22-year-old Keller has been a little quiet in April with four points through 10 games this month. The American winger has 32 points, 98 shots, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 46 appearances overall.