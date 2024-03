Keller scored an empty-net goal on three shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Keller has four goals and a helper over six contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The winger is up to 26 goals, 57 points, 186 shots on net and a minus-22 rating through 63 outings overall. He should be able to reach the 60-point mark for a third straight season, but it's unlikely he matches his 86-point campaign from a year ago.