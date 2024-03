Keller scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Keller tallied late in the first period to open the scoring, but the Coyotes didn't build on that in the second period. The winger has six goals and two assists over his last eight contests. For the season, he's at 60 points, 190 shots on net and a minus-21 rating in a top-line role. Keller continues to offer strong offense and power-play production for fantasy managers who can offset his plus-minus.