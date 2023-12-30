Keller scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Keller tallied on a one-timer set up by Nick Schmaltz in the first period. The goal was Keller's fourth marker and sixth point over the last six games, though it was his first power-play goal since Nov. 11. The 25-year-old winger is up to 31 points (16 on the power play), 102 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 35 appearances this season. Keller's scoring pace is lower than 2022-23, when he had 37 goals and 86 points in 82 outings, but he remains a strong fantasy option in a top-line role.