Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Opens scoring Tuesday
Keller scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.
The tally at 8:29 of the first period was just Keller's second goal of the year. The 21-year-old winger has 10 points in 15 games -- not bad by any means -- but he's expected to do a bit more than that in his third full season. Recently, Keller has found himself shuffled down the lineup. He skated with Nick Schmaltz and Conor Garland on Tuesday, and they provided the helpers on his goal.
