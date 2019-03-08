Keller scored his 13th goal of the season in a 2-0 win over the Flames on Thursday.

Keller's goal ended up being the game-winner when Darcy Kuemper held the Flames off the scoresheet. He added four shots and a plus-2 rating in the game. Keller has 42 points in 67 contests this season, but also carries a minus-18 rating. He'll likely finish below the 65 points he had last year, but with multi-position eligibility, the forward has been useful to his fantasy owners this year.