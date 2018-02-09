Keller netted the overtime winner Thursday against the Wild.

Keller beat Dean Dubnyk with a great snipe for his first goal in 13 games. The rookie was slumping prior to Thursday, having managed just two assists in his previous seven games. Hopefully scoring his second overtime winner of the season will light a fire under him, as Keller has cooled off after a great stretch from mid-December to January. With 15 goals and 37 points in 54 games, Keller is still worth owning in many fantasy formats.