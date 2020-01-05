Keller scored twice on five shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

His first goal came on a first-period power play, which would end Carter Hart's outing for the Flyers. Keller now has two goals and an assist in his last two games, following a three-game dry spell. The 21-year-old winger is up to 12 tallies, 32 points and 129 shots through 44 contests this year.