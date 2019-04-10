Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Paces squad in points
Keller recorded 14 goals and 47 points over 82 games in the 2018-19 season.
This was Keller's second straight season playing in all 82 games, but he scored nine less goals and 18 less points than the previous year. Nevertheless, the 20-year-old's 47 points were the best on the Coyotes for the second straight season. The Coyotes were on the brink of the playoffs this year, and Keller figures to be their leader when they make another push in 2019-20.
