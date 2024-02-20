Keller scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

The Coyotes made a drastic shuffle to the lineup, and it led to a line of Keller, Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther. Keller was the only one to find any success on the scoresheet Monday, but it wouldn't be hard to imagine that as the Coyotes' top line in the near future. The two-point effort snapped a three-game slump for Keller, who now has 51 points, 163 shots on net and a minus-19 rating through 55 appearances this season.