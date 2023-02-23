Keller scored a goal, added a power-play assist and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Keller set up Nick Schmaltz for a game-tying goal early in the second period. Later in the frame, Keller deflected a shot that Flames defenseman Chris Tanev errantly put into his own net on a failed clearance. This continued a hot February for Keller -- he has six goals and eight helpers through eight games this month. The 24-year-old is up to 24 tallies, 31 helpers, 136 shots on net, 39 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 58 appearances. He's once again on track to set a new career high in points, sitting just 10 shy of the 65 he posted as a rookie in 2017-18.