Keller scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Keller has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive contests for the first time since a three-game streak from Dec. 16-21. The 25-year-old got the Coyotes on the board in the second period and then fed Nick Schmaltz for the game-winning tally in overtime. Keller has 14 goals, 34 points, 17 power-play points, 111 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 39 outings overall in a top-line role.