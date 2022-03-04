Keller notched an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Keller set up Nick Schmaltz for what was the game-winning goal at 5:27 of the third period. In his last 11 games, Keller's only been held off the scoresheet twice while racking up five goals and seven assists. The 23-year-old is up to 47 points, 151 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 54 appearances.