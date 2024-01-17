Keller recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Keller extended his point streak to five games (four goals, four assists) when he helped out on a Logan Cooley tally in the third period. This recent run is more like what fantasy managers expect out of Keller, who has scored at a slightly lower clip for much of the campaign. The winger has 17 goals, 22 helpers, 120 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 42 appearances.