Keller notched an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Keller picked up the secondary assist on Tyler Pitlick's second-period tally. During his six-game point streak, Keller has three goals and five assists. The 22-year-old winger is up to 21 points (eight tallies, 13 helpers), 61 shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in 26 outings. That's a scoring pace similar to when he had 65 points in 82 games as a rookie in 2017-18.