Keller notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Keller has points in three straight games and eight of his last nine outings, compiling six goals and six assists over the longer span. The 25-year-old set up Dylan Guenther's third-period tally Wednesday to keep the Coyotes from getting shut out. Keller is at 43 points, 141 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 46 appearances, once again playing a leading role on offense for Arizona.