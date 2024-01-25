Keller notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.
Keller has points in three straight games and eight of his last nine outings, compiling six goals and six assists over the longer span. The 25-year-old set up Dylan Guenther's third-period tally Wednesday to keep the Coyotes from getting shut out. Keller is at 43 points, 141 shots on net, 24 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 46 appearances, once again playing a leading role on offense for Arizona.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Garners helper in win•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Point streak at five games•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Explodes for three points•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Scores in Thursday's loss•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Pair of points in win•