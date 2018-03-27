Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Posts fourth consecutive multi-point game
Keller scored a goal and added an assist for the third straight game, as his team earned a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay on Monday.
Keller now has 13 points in his past nine games and hasn't been held off the score sheet since March 10 at Colorado. He's proven to be a genuine star in his first full season with Arizona, and owners would be wise to find a way to hang on to him given the potential for even more progress next year.
