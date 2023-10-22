Keller scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Ducks.

With an extra attacker on the ice for Arizona midway through the second period due to a delayed penalty, Keller got the puck, waited for traffic to build up in front of the net, then snapped it top shelf over a screened Lukas Dostal. The tally was Keller's third of the season to go along with three helpers in five contests, and the 25-year-old is well on his way to producing at better than a point-a-game pace for the second straight season.