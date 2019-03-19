Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Pots goal in loss
Keller netted the Coyotes' only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Monday.
He was the only one to put a puck behind Andrei Vasilevskiy in the contest. Keller is up to 14 goals and 46 points this season, with 178 shots. It's down from the 65 points he had in his rookie season, but Keller has multi-position eligibility in some formats, and he's also collected 19 of his points with the man advantage. He should be in most fantasy lineups more often than not.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...