Keller netted the Coyotes' only goal in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Monday.

He was the only one to put a puck behind Andrei Vasilevskiy in the contest. Keller is up to 14 goals and 46 points this season, with 178 shots. It's down from the 65 points he had in his rookie season, but Keller has multi-position eligibility in some formats, and he's also collected 19 of his points with the man advantage. He should be in most fantasy lineups more often than not.