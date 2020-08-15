Keller scored his third goal of the postseason in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche during Game 2 of their first-round series.

After seeing his four-game point streak snapped in Game 1, Keller didn't waste much time starting a new one. The 22-year-old gathered the puck in the neutral zone and flashed wide around the Avs defense, only for his centering attempt to be inadvertently knocked into the net by a Colorado player. Keller now has three goals and five points in six playoff games.