Keller scored his third goal of the postseason in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche during Game 2 of their first-round series.
After seeing his four-game point streak snapped in Game 1, Keller didn't waste much time starting a new one. The 22-year-old gathered the puck in the neutral zone and flashed wide around the Avs defense, only for his centering attempt to be inadvertently knocked into the net by a Colorado player. Keller now has three goals and five points in six playoff games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Finds back of net again•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Close to 20-goal plateau•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Generates helper•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Three points in win•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Five points in last five games•