Keller scored an empty-net goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
Keller factored in on the Coyotes' last two goals of the game. This was the winger's third multi-point effort of the season, all of which have come in the last seven contests. He's at four goals, nine assists, 21 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in 12 outings overall.
