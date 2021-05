Keller recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Keller made a slick pass to Christian Dvorak for the game-tying goal at 14:48 of the third period. The 22-year-old Keller has notched five points in his last eight outings. For the season, the forward has 35 points, 113 shots, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 52 contests. He's also collected 10 of his points with the man advantage.