Keller scored twice and racked up 12 PIM in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Blackhawks.

Keller scored even-strength goals in both the first and third periods, his sixth and seventh tallies of the year. He's collected at least one point in five of six games so far this month, putting together three goals and four assists in that time. The 23-year-old hasn't been able to replicate the 23-goal pace he enjoyed as a rookie in 2017-18, but he's up to 23 points in 34 games on the season.