Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Productive December continues
Keller scored twice and racked up 12 PIM in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Blackhawks.
Keller scored even-strength goals in both the first and third periods, his sixth and seventh tallies of the year. He's collected at least one point in five of six games so far this month, putting together three goals and four assists in that time. The 23-year-old hasn't been able to replicate the 23-goal pace he enjoyed as a rookie in 2017-18, but he's up to 23 points in 34 games on the season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Stays hot with helper•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Two power-play helpers•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Ends goal drought•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Two-point effort in SO win•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Opens scoring Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Delivers two power-play helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.