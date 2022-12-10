Keller logged an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Bruins.

Keller set up linemate Nick Schmaltz's tally in the third period. While Keller has a solid five assists in the last nine games, he hasn't scored a goal in that span. The 24-year-old is at seven tallies, 23 points, 47 shots and a minus-7 rating through 25 contests overall.