Keller registered a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Keller had a hand in the game-winning power-play goal by Conor Garland and the first of Tyler Pitlick's two insurance tallies in the third period. The 22-year-old Keller saw his goal streak end at three games, but he's picked up five points in his last four outings. Overall, Keller has 18 points, 60 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 24 appearances.