Keller logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.

Keller set up Nick Schmaltz for the Coyotes' only goal in regulation. Through 12 games in December, Keller has five goals and five helpers, with three of those 10 points coming on the power play. The winger is up to 12 tallies, 19 assists, 10 power-play points, 71 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 32 contests. He'll likely continue to hover around a point-per-game pace while playing significant minutes.