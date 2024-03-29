Keller scored a power-play goal on two shots, distributed three even-strength assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Predators.

Keller has six goals and six assists during his seven-game point streak. The 25-year-old earned all of his points Thursday in a game-defining second period. For the season, he's up to 31 tallies, 67 points (27 on the power play), 200 shots on net and a minus-17 rating through 69 appearances. Keller's hot streak late in the season won't get him close to matching his 86-point effort from last year, but he's helping fantasy managers at the right time of the campaign.