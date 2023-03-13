Keller scored twice on three shots, added an assist, went plus-3 and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

Keller set up Brett Ritchie's tally late in the second period to get the Coyotes within a goal. In the third, Keller scored the game-tying goal, and he won it with his career-high 29th marker at 4:09 of overtime. The 24-year-old has turned his offense all the way up with 11 goals and 17 helpers in 17 contests since the All-Star break. He's up to 69 points, 166 shots on net, a minus-5 rating and 41 PIM through 67 appearances for the season.