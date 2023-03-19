Keller scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Keller's goal tied the game at 2-2 in the third period. The winger has been almost unstoppable during his eight-game point streak, posting seven goals and nine assists in that span. For the season, the 24-year-old is up to 32 tallies, 43 helpers, 174 shots and a minus-1 rating through 70 contests. He's never finished above a point-per-game pace in a season, but he's got a good chance of doing so this year.