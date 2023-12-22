Keller scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Keller was involved in the Coyotes' first two goals and added a power-play assist on a Nick Schmaltz tally in the third period. This was Keller's second multi-point effort of December, as well as his third straight game with a goal. The 25-year-old had also gone seven contests with a power-play point. Keller has 12 tallies, 18 helpers, 15 power-play points, 97 shots on net and a minus-10 rating over 32 appearances this season, playing in his usual top-line role.