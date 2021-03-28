Keller scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Keller opened the scoring at 5:49 of the second period when he cashed in on a turnover. He added assists on two of Phil Kessel's three goals Saturday, including one on the power play. The 22-year-old Keller is up to 11 tallies, 28 points, 80 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 35 games. He's gotten on the scoresheet in five of his last six outings, with three scores and four helpers in that span.