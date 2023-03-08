Keller scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Keller has multiple points in seven of his 14 outings since the All-Star break. The 24-year-old forward also matched his 63-point campaign from last season in three fewer contests. He's up to 26 tallies, 37 helpers, 154 shots on net, 41 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 64 appearances in 2022-23, en route to what's likely to be a career year barring a stunning run of bad luck.