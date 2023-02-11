Keller scored a goal on two shots and added a pair of assists in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Keller opened the scoring just 1:28 into the game, and he also set up tallies by Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad. This was Keller's third multi-point effort since the start of January. The 24-year-old forward is up to 19 tallies, 26 helpers, 120 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 52 contests as the Coyotes' most reliable scoring threat.