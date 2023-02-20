Keller notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Keller's spectacular February continued Sunday -- he now has five goals and seven helpers across seven contests this month. He reached the 30-assist mark for the fourth time in six seasons when he set up a Nick Schmaltz tally in the first period. Keller is up to 53 points (14 on the power play), 136 shots on net, 37 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 57 outings overall.