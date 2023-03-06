Keller notched an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Keller set up a Nick Schmaltz goal early in the third period. The 24-year-old Keller has gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of his last 13 games, picking up seven goals and 12 helpers in that span. The winger reached the 60-point mark Sunday with 25 goals and 35 assists through 63 contests overall as the Coyotes' top forward.