Keller notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Keller was held off the scoresheet in the season opener, but he has a goal and two assists in three games since. The 24-year-old has added eight shots on net with a minus-5 rating this year, and two of his three points have come with the man advantage. The Coyotes' offense is not great, but Keller should challenge for the team's scoring lead this year, which has value in just about any fantasy format.