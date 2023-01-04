Keller contributed a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Florida.
Keller's assist came while Arizona had the man advantage. He has 14 goals and 36 points in 36 contests this season, including 11 power-play points. The 24-year-old has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Nabs assist in loss•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Collects pair of points•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Puts up power-play helper•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Snags assist in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Nets two goals in win•
-
Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Secures power-play assist•