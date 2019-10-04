Keller produced a helper in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Encouragingly, Keller's assist came on a goal by Derek Stepan with the other assist by newcomer Phil Kessel. Keller suffered the dreaded sophomore slump with 47 points in 82 games last year, but the Coyotes' top line should be a threat to score a large number of goals this year. That potential could see Keller top the 65 points he posted in his rookie season.