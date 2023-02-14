Keller logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Keller is on a four-game point streak, during which he has three goals and six assists. It's safe to say he's past his January slump. The 24-year-old reached the 50-point mark for the season with 21 goals, 29 helpers, 126 shots on net, 35 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 54 appearances.