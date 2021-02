Keller notched two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Keller had a hand in the game-tying and game-winning goals, scored by Jakob Chcyhrun and Christian Dvorak, respectively. The latter tally was on the power play. Keller is up to 13 points in 18 appearances this year, with three of his points coming with the man advantage. He's producing fairly well in a top-line role, so the 22-year-old is a solid option for fantasy managers in standard formats.