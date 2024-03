Keller scored a power-play goal, but Arizona lost 5-2 to Minnesota on Thursday.

Keller scored his team-leading 23rd goal. He's played well, but things have been hard in Arizona. The team is 2-14-2 over the last 18 games. Not only that, but key players are likely to depart before the trade deadline. Keller is a highly skilled player who has 53 points in 59 games, but it's increasingly hard to see Arizona players reaching their upside consistently.