Keller scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

Keller has two goals and four points over his last three games, and he's racked up six tallies in 11 appearances in Dec. 16. The 25-year-old cut the deficit to 4-2 in the second period, but that was as close as the Coyotes got. Keller has 15 goals, 35 points, 115 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 40 contests this season.