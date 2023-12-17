Keller scored a goal on five shots in the Coyotes' 2-0 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

Keller finished a pass from Alexander Kerfoot to give the Coyotes a 1-0 lead. This would serve as the game-winning goal as the Sabres were unable to beat Karel Vejmelka. This goal ends a three-game point drought for the American forward as he looks to get back on track offensively. Keller should continue to skate on the top line and top power-play unit.