Keller posted the game-winning goal, an assist and six shots on goal in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Capitals on Friday.

The rookie cooled in November after having a very hot October, but Keller appears to be heating up again. He has two goals and five points in the last three games. Playing for the Coyotes, Keller is a liability in the plus-minus category (he's minus-19), but he can certainly help a team in the scoring department. Keller has 13 goals and 28 points in 37 games.