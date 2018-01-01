Keller notched a point in his eighth straight game, but the Coyotes have now lost three of their past four games.

It's the same ol' story for Keller and Coyotes, who are now 9-27-5 this season and headed straight for the draft lottery once again. Keller played 19:13, trailing only Derek Stepan among forwards in ice time, and finished the game with a minus-3 rating. Keller has some Patrick Kane-esque upside, but playing on a losing team and without an elite No. 1 center to help shoulder the offensive load hurts his fantasy value.