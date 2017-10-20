Keller recorded two goals, one assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Dallas.

Keller and Derek Stepan both recorded identical lines, but got zero support from the rest of the team. The 2016 first-rounder's hot start has been a silver lining for a 0-6-1 Coyotes club that can't keep the puck out of its own net. Keller hasn't helped with that problem and sports an ugly minus-6 rating despite scoring five goals in seven games.