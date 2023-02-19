Keller scored two goals on four shots in the Coyotes' 6-5 shootout loss to the Kings on Saturday.

The second star of the game, Keller scored a power-play goal in the second period to cut the lead to 5-2. He would also cut the lead to 5-3 early in the third period on a 2-on-1. Keller has been excellent as of late, scoring multiple points in four of his last five games with 10 points in that span. On the season, Keller has 23 goals and 52 points in 56 games.