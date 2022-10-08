The Coyotes held Keller (leg) out of Friday's preseason game against Vancouver for precautionary reasons, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Keller skated Friday morning but didn't play in Friday's contest. Arizona has also decided to keep Keller out of Saturday's preseason game against Vegas. The good news is that it sounds like he's still on course to play Oct. 13 versus Pittsburgh.
